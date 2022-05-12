Punjab clears 1008 acre panchayat land of encroachments in 12 days

Under a special drive across the state, Punjab Rural Development Department has removed encroachments on 1008 acres of panchayat land in the last 12 days and handed it over to the government.

Sharing the information on Thursday, the state’s Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said under the special drive on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, so far, encroachments have been removed from the land worth a minimum of Rs 302 crore.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said following an appeal by CM Mann many people have come forward to relinquish encroachment from the panchayat land. He said the department is rewarding them for their initiative.

Making special mention of the residents of village Chhaleri Kalan, Fatehgarh Sahib district, who voluntarily given up illegal occupation of 417 acre panchayat land, he said the state government would reward the village for this gesture by setting up a government veterinary hospital there.

Similarly, in Doaba, a potato grower has voluntarily handed over 35 acre land, which he was illegally occupying for years.

Dhaliwal said the pace of the drive to remove encroachments from panchayat lands had to be slowed down recently in the wake of strike by Revenue Department officials. But now that the strike is over the department will resume its momentum by removing encroachments from 200 acre per day in the coming days.

The minister said a special hotline number will be issued by the CM on which information about encroachments on government lands could be shared .

The panchayat department has also set up a special cell to get rid of encroachments from panchayat lands. The cell will compile data on encroachments, examine legal aspects and other aspects and submit a report on removal of encroachments on panchayat lands, he added.

Dhaliwal said the encroachments are being removed in a phased manner after completing the entire legal process without any discrimination irrespective of whether it involves an ordinary person or a well-to-do government official. will be removed. He also lauded a significant contribution of Non-Resident Indians (NRI) towards the removal of encroachments through information.

He appealed to the people to give up encroachments from panchayat lands on their own for the betterment of Punjab.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Mann urged people to immediately hand over the land the government or panchayat land in illegal possession to the state government by 31 May or face legal action.