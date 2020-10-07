Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government will soon hold a special session of the state Assembly in order to scuttle the Narendra Modi-led central government’s contentious farm legislations.

Addressing a press conference along with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the Congress party’s “Kheti Bachao Yatra” in Punjab, held against the Centre’s controversial agriculture laws, the CM charged that these new farm laws were brought to “destroy” not just the farmers but the entire agricultural system and the state.

Earlier at a public rally at village Francewala near Sanaur in Patiala district ~ the culmination point of the tractor rally of the Congress ~ Capt Amarinder, while castigating the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, said that farmers all over the country have risen against the Modi regime and warned that “these oppressors will be decimated in the next elections”.

The Punjab CM charged that the Union government was “hell-bent on finishing” those very farmers and agri labourers, who had given food to the nation all these years including during the Covid pandemic crisis, and was also trying to do away with public distribution system, Food Corporation of India, grain markets and commission agents.

“If the farmers are really happy with these laws, as the Modi Government claims, then why are they out on the streets protesting?” asked Capt Amarinder, asserting that till these “anti-farmers laws” are rolled back, Punjab’s war against them will continue.

This is a fight for “roti” as 65 per cent of the country’s population is dependent on the agriculture sector for survival, he pointed out, extending his full support to the agitating farmers. Both Rahul and Amarinder said they will “not budge even an inch” from their stand in support of the farmers.

At the rally, Rahul lashed out at the Modi-led government at the Centre for “inflicting atrocities upon atrocities on the people of all sections” over the past six years. The poor have become poorer and the rich are getting richer, Rahul said, slamming Prime Minister Modi while accusing him of serving the interests of corporate houses at the cost of small businessmen, farmers, arhtiyas and farm labourers.

“But the farmers would die rather than bow their heads before these unjust and barbaric laws,” said Rahul, adding that the mandi and procurement system, which the Centre’s farm laws would destroy, was the protective shield for the farming community. “These laws would make farmers bonded labourers in the hands of Ambani and Adani,” said Rahul, calling upon the farmers to act so that they do not have to repent later.

“This is not a fight only for Punjab but for the entire country,” said Rahul, warning that once these laws are implemented, farmers would not be able to knock at the doors of administration for help.