Punjab Assembly session tomorrow likely to be stormy

A one-day session of the Punjab Assembly is likely to be stormy with the Opposition bracing to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Bhagwant Mann government on governance issues and the AAP taking on the Opposition parties for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged ploy to “buy” party’s legislators.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday withdrawn an order summoning a special session of the Punjab Assembly on 22 September to seek ‘vote of confidence’ and sought details of legislative business of the rescheduled session tomorrow before giving his nod to convene the House.

The Mann government on Saturday had informed the governor that issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply would be discussed in the regular Assembly session on 27 September, but the main focus of the ruling party is likely to be on the alleged attempt by the BJP to make its legislators shift loyalty by offering Rs 25 Crore each to at least 10 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The AAP accused the main Opposition party, Congress, of working as a B-team of BJP by questioning the Mann government over the saffron party’s ‘Operation Lotus’, instead of supporting the AAP government on the issue.

The Opposition parties, on the other hand, are likely to corner the AAP government over various issues including land and order, alleged illegal sand mining and Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

Putting to an end the high drama being played out in Punjab over denial of permission for the special Assembly session, the governor today gave his assent for convening the Assembly session on Sunday after the AAP government informed him about the issues to be taken up during the session.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on Monday, said tomorrow’s session of Assembly is a joke. He said after spending Rs One Crore of people’s money there’s no “Question-Hour”as government needs 15 days’ notice to answer them. “It should have been summoned appropriately to discuss burning issues like SYL, ,Beadbi (sacrilege), crop damage etc instead of merely two issues!”, Khaira said.

In a letter to the Assembly Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa listed a number of issues which should be taken up for debate in the House. He said besides discontentment over dithering and ambiguous stand of the Mann government on SYL dispute with Haryana and sacrilege issue, law and order situation is of serious concern given a growing number of threats from anti-social elements.

He said advertisements for online recruitment of gangsters by the anti-social elements are really disturbing and Rs 1000 per month to each woman in Punjab, as promised by the AAP, should also be discussed along with unemployment, illegal mining, stress-related deaths of farmers’.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the session should be held for more days to discuss the state’s important issues including “corruption, illegal sand mining, deteriorating” law and order and the excise policy.

There is no point in holding the session if the AAP wants to enact a “drama” by bringing the confidence motion, he said.