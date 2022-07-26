Punjab Advocate-General (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned from his post on Tuesday citing personal reasons. He was appointed the AG in March this year.

Sidhu claimed to have sent his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 19 July, but the CM agreed to accept the same after a meeting with him on Monday.

Sidhu, however, said he was resigning from the post with immediate effect. He thanked the party for giving him the chance to represent the office.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, CM Bhagwant Mann confirmed that Sidhu indeed resigned from the post. “I had requested him to continue if he could but he expressed his inability to do so due to personal reasons,” he said.

Sources said senior advocate Vinod Ghai is likely to replace Sidhu as the Punjab AG.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal alleged the way the state chief secretary, police chief and now the AG have been replaced shows that the Punjab government officers are finding it difficult to work because of the interference of the Aam Aadmi Party’s high command in Delhi.

SAD leader Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said orders are being passed by the AAP’s Delhi leadership and the officers in Punjab are finding it difficult to implement in Punjab. The AG’s resignation is a direct fallout of this interference, he added.