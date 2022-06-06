Pune and Sweden Unite on World Environment Day with a City Plogathon

To commemorate World Environment Day on June 5, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), together with the Swedish Alumni Network and Sustain and Save, undertook a drive called ‘Plogging’

Plogging is a Swedish concept that started when local joggers got tired of seeing litter on their trails. The word combines the Swedish word for picking up (plocka) with the word for jogging (jogga).

Punekars were invited with the tagline Plogathon for a Fit and Clean Pune. The PMC has set the record in Asia and Book of Records for maximum participation in plogathon across multiple locations with more than 1,50,000 citizens.

The participants started the plogathon at 7 am and collected plastic waste from 134 roads, 45 gardens, 50,+heritage locations, and multiple Locations and concluded at the Bhide Bridge where the Pledge of Making India Cleaner was taken.

Given the strong relationship between India and Sweden, Pune has been hosting Plogathons since 2020, encouraging locals to show up for their health and the health of their city.

Speaking about the event, Ms. Anna Lekvall, the Consul General for Sweden in Mumbai, said, “We are proud to partner with organizations committed to building a greener future. Plogging is a Swedish concept, but Pune and the world have embraced it. We are very proud of our association with the PMC, the Swedish Alumni Network, and Sustain and Save.

The PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We ran the campaign on over 130 roads in the city, covering temples, gardens, and hills. With the partnership of the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, the Swedish Alumni Network, NGOs, corporations, and volunteers, we could promote the event on a large scale and managed to get a record number of Punekars to join.”