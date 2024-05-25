Pune Porsche Accident: Accused teen’s grandfather arrested for ‘wrongful confinement’ of family driver

Police have arrested the grandfather of the Pune Porsche accident accused teen driver for “wrongful confinement” of their family driver after police foiled their bid to establish that the luxury car, involved in the accident that claimed two IT professionals, was not being driven by the 17-year old.

The grandfather was arrested following a complaint by the accused’s family driver. The police have reportedly registered a separate case against him under the IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping a person in confinement).

According to the police, after the accident, the accused minor’s grandfather and father allegedly put the driver in confinement in their house and that the latter was freed by his wife.

Advertisement

The development comes days after the teenager and his father claimed that their family driver was behind wheels at the time of the accident.

However, it was later confirmed by the police that the driver was forced to take the blame and offered cash as bribe.

“It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car. We are investigating this part and also under whose pressure the driver made that statement, we are investigating it. Efforts were made to change the driver during that period. We are investigating this also,” Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Friday.

The teen’s father, who was arrested after the accident, has been remanded to judicial custody. The boy who got bail within hours of the accident, has been sent to observation home till June 5.

Two IT professionals were killed on the spot after the teen’s luxury Porsche car hit their bike from behind. According to reports, the teenager had consumed alcohol at a local pub before the accident.