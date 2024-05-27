Pune Porsche Accident: Accused teen’s blood sample was thrown in dustbin, say police; 2 docs arrested

Pune Police Crime Branch have arrested two doctors for allegedly manipulating the blood sample report of the Pune Porsche accident accused minor in an apparent effort to establish that he was not drunk at the time of the accident.

The two doctors arrested by the police have been identified as Dr Ajay Tawade and Dr Hari Harnor of Sassoon Hospital.

Addressing a press conference, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the blood samples of the teenager were thrown in a dustbin and the one tested by the forensic team was not of the accused.

“On May 19, around 11am, the blood sample which was taken at Sassoon Hospital in Pune was thrown in a dustbin of the hospital, and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab…,” Kumar said.

During the investigation, the Pune Police Commissioner claimed, it was found out that CMO Srihari Harnor replaced the teen’s blood sample on the instructions of HOD forensic medicine department of Sassoon.

“CMO Srihari Harnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Harnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD forensic medicine department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre,” CP Amitesh Kumar said.

Notebly, the initial blood report of the teenager had turned out negative for alcohol. However, a viral video showed him drinking hours before he hit a motorcycle with his luxury car, which resulted in the death of two IT professionals.

Meanwhile, one more attempt by the teenager’s family to establish that it was not him but their family driver who was behind the wheels at the time of the accident, has been foiled by the crime branch.

The investigators have arrested the minor’s grandfather for wrongful confinement of their family driver.