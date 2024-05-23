Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen’s bail cancelled; victim’s mother claims ‘murder’

After massive public outrage, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the bail of the 17-year-old accused in the Pune Porsche accident. The minor was driving the luxury car when it hit a bike from behind, instantly killing two techies — biker and pillion rider — in Pune earlier this week.

The accused was sent to a remand home for 14 days, until June 5 after his bail was cancelled.

Earlier, he was granted bail by the board in the case with a condition that he will write a 300-word essay on “road accidents and their solution”.This triggered massive public outrage with people and politicians questioning the authorities for giving bail to him.

Advertisement

His father was arrested by the police and investigation in the case was handed over to the crime branch.

The teen driver was reportedly drunk at the time of the accident and the police also arrested the public owner and its manager for serving alcohol to the minor.

Before he mowed down the biker and the pillion rider, the accused reportedly consumed liquor at a local pub where he had gone to celebrate his exam results.

Meanwhile, Savitha Awadhiya, the mother of Aneesh Awadhiya, one of the victims, has said that it was a straight case of murder.

“It is the boy’s mistake, you can even call it murder, because if he had not made such a big mistake, no one would have died. If only his family members had paid attention, then today my son would have been alive. This is straight up murder,” she told a TV channel.

Alleging that efforts are being made to save the accused, the grieving mother also appealed to the Maharashtra government to help her get justice for her deceased son.