Pune Cop’s ₹1.5 Crore Win on Dream11 Sparks Inquiry

A police officer from Pune found himself in the spotlight after winning a substantial sum of ₹1.5 crore on the popular online fantasy gaming platform, Dream11. Sub Inspector Somnath Zende, stationed at the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, revealed his intentions to use the windfall wisely. He plans to pay off his home loan, and the remaining portion will be invested in fixed deposits, with the interest generated earmarked for his children’s education.

The news of this significant win brought a brief moment of joy to Zende, as he began to see the money flowing into his account. However, this elation was short-lived, as questions were raised about his participation in such a game while actively serving in the police force. An inquiry now looms over the horizon, casting a shadow of uncertainty over his unexpected fortune.

Zende shared, “With the profit of ₹1.5 crore, I thought I would not get any money but yesterday on a transaction of ₹2 lakh, they deducted ₹60,000 from it. One lakh forty thousand rupees came into my account.” These deductions were met with surprise and raised concerns about the entire scenario.

Dream11, the platform where this remarkable win took place, is an Indian fantasy sports platform that offers users the chance to engage in fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi, handball, basketball, volleyball, rugby, futsal, American football, and baseball. Back in 2017, the company faced legal scrutiny when a case was registered against it in an Indian High Court.

The court’s ruling was clear, emphasizing that playing the Dream11 game required superior knowledge, sound judgment, and careful attention. The court further emphasized that the element of skill played a predominant role in determining the outcome of the Dream11 game.

As the spotlight turns towards Sub Inspector Somnath Zende’s unexpected windfall, the key inquiry revolves around whether his participation in this gaming platform aligns with his responsibilities as an active-duty police officer. This situation highlights the intersection of personal pursuits and professional roles, where legal and ethical considerations come into play. The unfolding inquiry will determine the outcome of this unique and intriguing scenario.