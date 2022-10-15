Public Affairs Index 2022: Haryana tops in governance performance; CM credits PM for the feat

Haryana has been ranked as the best-governed state among the big states in the Public Affairs Index-2022 (PAI-2022) released by Bengaluru-based Public Affairs Centre (PAC).

In PAI-22, Haryana is at the forefront in social justice, economic justice and political justice themes. The state has topped among the major states with a score of 0.6948, followed by Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Karnataka among other major states.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement and said that it is only because of his guidance that the state has been able to achieve this feat.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a comprehensive and positive change has taken place in every field in the country and the state, ” he added.

In PAI-2022, Sikkim has retained its position as the best-governed small state in India. The 7th edition of PAI-2022, prepared by Bengaluru-based not-for-profit think tank Public Affairs Center (PAC), was released on Friday.

In this report, economic justice was measured on indicators such as labour productivity, assurance of standard of living to wage workers, public expenditure on development, coverage of social safety net, and employment opportunities.

Political justice was measured on indicators such as functional devolution to rural and urban local bodies, commitment to independent financial devolution to local bodies, Incidence of crime efficiency of police in mobilising case related evidence, redress for undertrial population.

Social justice was measured on indicators such as learning outcomes for school-goers, safe drinking water and sanitation coverage, early childhood development outcomes, ease of logistics and trade, regularity and reliability of power supply.

Chief Minister Khattar has congratulated everyone for achieving this feat. He said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government at the Center and in the state is vigorously moving and fulfilling the dreams of the common man with the spirit of Antyodaya. “Today, every section of society is getting the benefit of the government’s welfare schemes without any discrimination,” said Khattar.