Proud moment: Karanjawala & Co. bags top legal awards

In a momentous ceremony held on 1 December, at Mumbai, Karanjawala & Co. emerged as the undisputed winner at the Economic Times Legal Awards, 2023, securing three prestigious accolades. The awards received include – Law Firm of the Year Award, Award for Excellence in Litigation (other than arbitration) Law Firm and Award for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Law Firm.

This achievement holds particular significance for Karanjawala & Co., as it marks the first time the firm has been recognised as the Law Firm of the Year, transcending categories and surpassing competition from diverse legal spheres. Known for its prowess in litigation and arbitration, the firm’s consistent excellence has garnered it numerous awards in the past. The latest triumph at the ET Legal Awards further solidifies its standing as a legal powerhouse in India.

The awards, recognised as a hallmark of excellence in the legal sphere, were bestowed upon the firm in a grand event attended by luminaries and leaders from the legal and corporate realms.

The ET Legal Awards’ Advisory Board, comprising esteemed figures such as Dr Lalit Bhasin, president of the Society of Indian Law Firms, Sidharth Luthra, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Rajeev Chopra, managing director, Legal Accenture, played a pivotal role in the selection process.

The grand jury, consisting of eminent personalities like former Chief Justices of India, Justice UU Lalit (retd.), and Justice Dipak Misra (retd.), Justice BN Srikrishna (retd.) and Justice Deepak Verma (retd.) of the Supreme Court of India, and Justice Pratibha M Singh, sitting Judge of Delhi High Court and Zia Mody, Managing Partner, AZB & Partners, closely evaluated the firms across various categories.

The distinguished jury members, including legal luminaries of the Supreme Court of India such as Justice AK Sikri (retd.), Justice AK Goel (retd.), Justice M.R. Shah (retd.), Justice Talwant Singh (retd.) of Delhi High Court, and senior advocates Indira Jaisingh, Amit Desai and Dr Maneka Guruswamy, and Dr Raghavender G, a retired civil servant and consultant IP Law, played a crucial role in recognising excellence within the legal domain.