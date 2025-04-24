Protest staged against Pahalgam attack near Pakistan embassy; Sachdeva says those involved in killings will face consequences

The Anti-Terror Action Forum on Thursday staged a strong protest near the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, along with BJP leaders, against the recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, and raised slogans against the neighbouring country.

The protesters raised slogans such as “We will not bow down to terror” and “Pakistan Haaye Haaye.”

The protesters attempted to breach the barricades, following which Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and hundreds of party workers were detained by the police and taken to the Chanakyapuri Police Station, from where they were later released.

Sachdeva stated that every Indian who loves the country is angry today, and added that the terrorists behind the dastardly act will soon face the consequences of their deeds.

He said that not only the people of Delhi, but the entire country is angry and stands with the steps taken by the Prime Minister with regard to Pakistan.

The BJP leader said that Pakistan-backed terrorism needs to be brought to a logical end and that an appropriate response should be given in this regard.

The Delhi BJP chief said, “Those who kill innocent people after asking their caste or religion must be answered in their own language.”

Sachdeva said that this is today’s India, with a government led by PM Narendra Modi, which has responded to attacks in Uri and Pulwama in the past and will soon respond to the Pahalgam attack as well.

According to Sachdeva, the country has so far only stopped the flow of river water, cancelled visas, and reduced the strength at the embassy, but will soon pay back for the Pahalgam attack in a manner they understand.

Several BJP leaders, including Dr Harsh Vardhan, Satish Upadhyay, State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, and other party workers, observed a one-minute silence in the memory of those killed in the Pahalgam attack.