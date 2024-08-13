Protest rally held in Assam’s Karimganj over targeted attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

A protest rally was held in the Karimganj district of Assam as hundreds of residents took to the streets to express their outrage over the recent surge in targeted attacks against the Hindu community in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The demonstration, which saw participation from people across the district, reflected a unified demand for stronger measures to protect Hindus and other minorities facing persecution in Bangladesh.

The protest was ignited by alarming reports of escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including incidents of temple vandalism and looting of homes.

These reports have sparked widespread concern and anger among the Hindu population in Assam, particularly in the border district of Karimganj, which shares close cultural and familial ties with Bangladesh.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans, the demonstrators marched through the streets of Karimganj, condemning the attacks and calling for immediate intervention by the Indian government.

Their demands centred on stronger diplomatic actions to pressure Bangladeshi authorities to protect minority communities and prevent further violence.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Congress MLA representing the Karimganj constituency in Assam, spoke to the media during the protest, expressing solidarity with the affected communities in Bangladesh.

“The people of Karimganj have come out today against the situation in Bangladesh,” Purkayastha stated.

“Temples are being vandalised, and houses are being looted there. This is a matter of grave concern, not just for the Hindu community but for anyone who believes in justice and human rights.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steps taken so far by the Indian government to address the issue, Purkayastha urged more decisive action.

“PM Modi has been taking bold steps. We request him to take even more decisive action to protect Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh. It is time for stronger diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety and security of these vulnerable communities,” he added.

The situation in Bangladesh has attracted widespread attention and condemnation from human rights organisations around the world.

These groups have called on the Bangladeshi government to take immediate and effective measures to safeguard its minority communities and prevent further acts of violence and discrimination.