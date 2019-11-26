With the dots connecting rapidly for the government formation in Maharashtra on Tuesday, BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. He also announced that the first session of the new assembly will begin tomorrow with oath will be administered to MLAs from 8 am onwards.

The development comes right after the 4-day Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis resigned from his post a few hours ago. Before him, Deputy Chief Minister and the rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar also resigned from his post.

While speaking to media NCP leader Nawab Malik said, “Our alliance will last for a long time. This is the start of BJPs end, it has become very arrogant.”

Confirming Uddhav Thackeray to be the CM of Maharashtra, Nawab said, “Sharad Pawar Saheb had said that Uddhav Ji will be the Chief Minister and Uddhav Ji had also agreed to this.”

He also said, “Shiv Sena was not born to do communal politics, they came into existence to serve the people of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hand with BJP.”

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has given consent to the Common Minimum Program (CMP) of the three parties. It will be released after the joint meeting today.

With the incidents unfolding rapidly today in Maharashtra, it seems that the curtain would go off tomorrow from the government formation in Maharashtra after a month of a tussle in the state prevailing to scores of confusion and speculation.