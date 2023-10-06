Property tax notification put on hold in J&K

In view of the coming elections, the government has put on hold the imposition of property tax across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Housing and Urban Development Department had earlier ordered realization of property tax with effect from 30 September, but amended the order by issuing a notification saying that the earlier direction will be applicable from “such date as the government may notify.”

Imposition of property tax had triggered protests across the union territory putting the BJP in the dock. The BJP and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who justified imposition of the tax, had come under criticism.

The decision of the government to put on hold its earlier order is believed to have come due to the forthcoming Lok Sabha and urban local body elections.

J&K is probably the only place in the country where property tax is not applicable.

The term of the BJP ruled Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will end on 14 November, while that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will end on 5 November. The term of other urban local bodies will expire in October and November.

The government is already facing much resistance on the move to install smart electric meters and also setting up several road toll plazas around Jammu.

Violent protests have also been witnessed on these issues forcing the government to depute police and magistrates with the teams installing smart meters particularly in the downtown Srinagar areas.

Reacting to the government’s action on property tax, the J&K Congress party claimed that putting property tax on hold was due to the efforts of the Congress. “INC party led by JKPCC President Vikar Rasool and working president Raman Bhalla is fighting for the cause of the people and demanding complete roll back of the notification.”