Properties of terrorists operating from Pak being attached: J&K DGP

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the police were taking strict action by attaching property of terrorists who have fled to Pakistan and were trying to revive terrorism in the Jammu region.

The DGP asserted that the J&K Police, along with other security forces, would foil each and every conspiracy of Pakistan and its agencies with the support of people.

The DGP was on a daylong visit to Rajouri, a frontier District of Jammu Zone, where he inaugurated a Joint Interrogation Centre and a CCTV Control Room and also interacted with Village Defense Committee (VDC) members. He also visited the Army hospital where the soldier and cop injured in the Reasi encounter on Tuesday are being treated.

Advertisement

IGP CRPF Sandeep Khirwar, DIG CRPF Ops Jammu Zone, Rakesh Sathi, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr. Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and other jurisdictional officers were present on the occasion.

Accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and AIG (Training/Policy) JS Johar, the DGP first inaugurated the CCTV Control Room and later inaugurated JIC.

While interacting with the officers and other personnel at CCTV control room, the DGP directed for monitoring the movement of suspect elements in the area minutely and carefully. He said that such facilities have been introduced by J&K police to bring efficiency in working.

The DGP while chairing a security review meeting directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep pressure on the anti national elements and their supporters. He stressed upon officers to identify the people and OGWs who support the anti national elements and help sustain the terror eco-system.

The DGP later interacted with the Village Defence Committee members and appreciated their cooperation and support for Jammu and Kashmir Police in peace efforts. He hoped that they would continue their cooperation with J&K Police and other security forces in tracking the anti-peace elements and providing better and secure environment for the people.

Most members of a terrorist group that recently infiltrated through the LoC have been neutralised.

DGP said Pakistan with its evil intentions is pushing terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch area and added that with the local support J&K police and other security forces have foiled many attempts by neutralizing infiltrated terrorists. Those who managed to escape are being tracked, he added.

He said that Rajouri and Poonch border grid has been further strengthened to counter the attempts of Pakistan and its agencies. We have a list of terrorists who are natives of J&K and were operating in various parts of the UT but have fled to Pakistan to take refuge there. Their properties are being attached and the process will continue.

With regard to drugs being supplied by Pakistan, the DGP said that Pakistan is pushing drugs alongwith arms and ammunition to raise funds for terror groups and added that a number of consignments have been seized and strict action is being taken against the involved persons.