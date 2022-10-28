Promotion quota for disabled employees: Even as persons with disability (PwD) are increasingly coming out with flying colours in competitive examination for government jobs, they are let down by the improper implementation of the “Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016, in respect of promotional opportunities for the Odisha state employees who come under the category.

Despite clear provision in section 34 of the Act and direction of the Supreme Court, the Odisha government failed to adopt and implement the rules in the stipulated period, alleged Niranjan Behera, president, Odisha Bikalanga Manch, an outfit espousing the rights of PwDs.

Promotion quota eludes disabled employees

It is worth mentioning that the apex court in its order, dated September 28, 2021, had delivered in the ‘Application for Clarification’ in the matter of ‘Siddaraju Vs. State of Karnataka’, Civil Appeal No. 1567/2017, and directed the government to issue instructions on ‘Reservation in Promotion’, as provided in Proviso-1 Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

In recent times, many PwD candidates of Odisha have managed to qualify a variety of government’s competitive exams including the prestigious Odisha Civil Service examination with flying colours, thanks to the implementation of the “Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 (RPwD) in the recruitment process for the exams conducted by the state government.

The RPwD Act has ensured 4 percent reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities in the direct recruitment for the posts of central government and all the state governments. The said Act has opened up several new avenues for the PWD aspirants which seemed out of reach in the past.

Currently, reservation in the direct recruitment and promotion of the persons with disabilities is being looked after by the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department (SSEPD) after being transferred from the General Administration Department and Public Grievance Department, Behera informed.

However, as per claims, the resolutions notified time to time by the SSEPD Department regarding the promotion of disabled employees contain lacunas and legal anomalies and do not conform to the rules as laid down in the RPWD Act-2016, he added.