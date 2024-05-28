Prominent Bhumihar leader of UP Narad Rai quits SP, may join BJP tomorrow

In a major blow to the INDIA bloc ahead of the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, former UP minister Narad Rai left the senior Samajwadi Party (SP) expressing his annoyance with party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Speculations about the prominent Bhumihar leader from Ballia joining the BJP are doing the rounds after he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi, along with another SP leader, former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, among others, last night. Both the leaders are expected to join the saffron party soon along with their supporters.

The two leaders can join the BJP at an election rally Shah is slated to address in Ballia tomorrow.

Narad Rai’s grouse is that he was not given the attention due to him by Akhilesh Yadav in a public meeting organised in Kataria village of Fefana in support of Sanatan Pandey, the candidate of India Alliance from the Ballia parliamentary constituency on Sunday.

Resentment against the party among the supporters of Narad Rai is not new. It came out on Monday when he had called a meeting. On the occasion, Rai made it clear that he no longer has any relation with the Samajwadi Party. He accused SP’s District President and Fafna MLA Sangram Singh Yadav and Sanatan Pandey of a conspiracy to humiliate him.