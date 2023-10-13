Prominent BC leader quits Telangana Congress

In a setback to the Telangana Congress, Ponnala Laxmaiah, a prominent Backward Class leader resigned from the party apparently after his name didn’t figure in the candidate lists from the Jangaon constituency.

The four-time MLA, who was also the first PCC president when Telangana was formed, sent his resignation letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Significantly, the BRS had left the Jangaon seat vacant to date leading to the speculation that he might join the BRS.

KT Rama Rao, BRS working president, said if Laxmaiah was willing, he would personally go over and invite him to join the party.

In his letter, Laxmaiah pointed out that “newcomers are being unfairly elevated.” He said there has been a shift in the ideology of the party and from collective leadership individualism was being encouraged.

The former PCC president, who lost the last Assembly elections, said backward classes were being disrespected and disregarded by the Congress. He cited the case of a team of 50 BC leaders who went to Delhi with the plea that BCs should be prioritized. However, the AICC team didn’t even meet them.

Drawing a parallel with the BRS, he said the ruling party gives MP and MLA posts to even a small labourer while Congress ignores them.