Prof Ghate joins as director Institute of Economic Growth

Professor Chetan Ghate was appointed as director of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG). He succeeds Professor Ajit Mishra.

Winner of the 2014 Mahalanobis Memorial Gold Medal for the best research economist in India under the age of 45, he is also a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s first Monetary Policy Committee, between 2016-2020.

Mr Chetan Ghate is a Ph.D in Economics from Claremont Graduate University, California. He brings to the Institute of Economic Growth his experience and knowledge on macroeconomics, monetary economics, economic growth and the Indian macro-economy.

This Institute. leading research and training centres in India with a global reputation for research on the Indian economy, conducts advanced research on economic and social development in areas as diverse as macroeconomics, labour, international trade, public health, environment, agriculture, demography, sociology and industrial organization.

It also provides induction training for the Indian Economic Service Officers.