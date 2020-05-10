The Varanasi district administration has ordered a probe into the holding of the ‘Saptarshi aarti’ on the road at Kashi Vishwanath temple (KVT) on Thursday evening.

The probe will be conducted by a team headed by ADM City and SP Security. The investigation team has been ordered to file its report within a week.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma ordered the probe after a group of priests gathered at the gate of the temple in violation of the prohibitory orders and performed ‘Saptarshi aarti’ on road.

Simultaneously, a separate team of priests performed regular aarti of Lord Vishwanath at the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Officials said a group of priests associated with the former mahant of the temple had performed the evening ‘Saptarshi Aarti’ on the road on Thursday, violating the norms of the lockdown.

The temple administration had restricted the entry of the priests (who later held the aarti on road) in the temple for their alleged involvement in spreading rumours regarding damage to a part of Kailash Mahadev Mandir in the KVT corridor area.

The temple administration has alleged that this group was also spreading rumours to stir religious sentiments of the people.

The district magistrate said that as the KVT administration and former mahant’s families have their own claims, an impartial probe into the matter was necessary. The probe team has been asked to give its report on five points.

“The investigation team will find out whether any damage had been done to the temple as alleged by the priests backed by the former mahant’s family and if the damage had taken place, what action did the temple administration take for repair to avoid further damage. The probe team will also identify the persons who tried to sensationalize the issue,” he said.

The issue of violation of prohibitory order and Disaster Management Act will also be covered by this team.

Earlier, taking note of the controversy the district magistrate had made it clear that the violation of Disaster Management Act by anybody was not acceptable.