The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea seeking directions to the Central agency to start a probe in the controversial Kodakara money heist case in which certain BJP leaders are allegedly involved.

A single bench of Justice Mary Joseph, while considering the plea filed by Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal national president Saleem Madavoor, has directed the ED to submit its response within 10 days

Salim in his petition, seeking ED probe in the Kodakara money heist case, has alleged that the Central agency was not taking any action though an economic offence involving crores of rupees has been detected in the case

. The Kodakara money heist pertains to a highway robbery allegedly of Rs 3.5 crore, which took place at Kodakara in Thrissur . The incident related to the case took place on 3 April ,two days before the Kerala Assembly elections.The money was looted from a man named Shamjeer Shamsudeen, while he was transporting money allegedly from Thrissur to Kochi.

Four days later, Shamjeer filed a complaint of robbery at the Kodakara police station stating that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was looted from his vehicle, which was allegedly meant for a land deal. Based on this complaint, the police registered the First Information Report (FIR) and began a probe in the case.The police found that it was not Rs 25 lakh, but a much larger amount that was being transported

Trouble started for the BJP after a party functionary reportedly confessed to the police that money, stolen from the car that was waylaid at Kodakara was meant allegedly for the party’s election campaign. However,the BJP state leadership has distanced itself from the case. BJP state president K Surendran has maintained that the party’s election expenses are carried out as digital transactions, in a transparent manner. The Police team probing the case assume that many BJP leaders are aware of the black money taken to the state.