Priyanka to address ERCP Yatra at Kandoli in Rajasthan tomorrow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), will address a rally being held in protest against the BJP government at the Center for an unkempt promise to the people of Rajasthan to declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a national project at Kandoli in Dausa district tomorrow.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee is running a public awareness campaign in 13 districts of the state affected by the ERCP flagged off by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on October 16 at Baran.

The ERCP Yatra will cover 13 districts covering 83 assembly constituencies, Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

If the project is declared a national project, all the 13 districts will get water for drinking and irrigation from the ERCP. The Rs 40,000-crore project will see construction of dams and canals. The districts to benefit from the ERCP include Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Baran and Jhalawar.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, RPCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC Secretary and co-in-charge Mrs. Amrita Dhawan, Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, and Virendra Singh Rathore will also participate in the public rally.