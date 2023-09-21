Priyanka, Baghel highlight Congress govt’s achievements in Chhattisgarh

The Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi praised the Chhattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, over how he has led the state in the last five years, and highlighted his achievement during this period. Addressing the gathering at the Mahila Samriddhi Sammelan in Bhilai’s Jayanti Stadium, on Thursday, she stressed on how the Baghel government made several efforts to bring prosperity to Chhattisgarh Mahtari (Mother Chhattisgarh) – a revered deity that embodies the state.

In her address, Gandhi highlighted the issue of inflation and commended the Baghel government’s relentless efforts to bolster financial stability in the state. She praised the state government’s farmer-centric policies, through which she claimed the burden of inflation has considerably decreased for Chhattisgarh’s residents.

It may be noted that currently, Chhattisgarh provides the highest paddy prices in the country, which is seen as a reason for fewer farmers quitting farming in the state than elsewhere. Gandhi also praised the state government for establishing Gauthans (cattle shed premises for stray cows, which have been developed as rural industrial parks) and stated that she regularly highlights the success of this model during her visits to other states.

Gandhi also commended the Baghel government’s efforts in empowering women through a multitude of schemes. Over 10 lakh women have joined various groups, the state government says.

During the event, Baghel launched 186 development projects worth Rs 309.56 crore for the people of Durg district. He carried out bhumipoojan for 123 development works worth Rs 241.59 crore and inaugurated 63 development projects worth Rs 67.97 crore.

In addition to this, the chief minister also launched the Chhattisgarh Mahtari Sanskritik Samvardhan Yojana (Chhattisgarh Mahtari Cultural Promotion Scheme), which is aimed at enhancing cultural heritage and tourism centres.

During his address, Baghel highlighted his government’s achievements, which made a positive impact on the state’s socio-economic condition. Among several things, he highlighted how his government’s policies have improved the male-female gender ratio and how his schemes helped women and Anganwadi workers in the state. He also said bringing back the Old Pension Scheme for employees demonstrated the government’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens.

The event was attended by several senior Chhattisgarh ministers and Congress leaders.