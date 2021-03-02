Saint Lucia, the Eastern Caribbean Island, on March 1 (local time) received 25,000 doses of Made in India Covishield vaccines.

The consignment of doses was received by Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Parliamentary Representative for Micoud South Allen Chastanet who conveyed his gratitude to the Government and the people of India for making the donation of the Covishield vaccines that are being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) at their Pune plant.

After receiving the delivery, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet took to Twitter and shared photographs of the shipment along with a message addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi and our friends from India for donating 25,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine to Saint Lucia,” he wrote.

Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi and our friends from India for donating 25,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine to Saint Lucia🇱🇨🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/afWoQVZMtd — Allen M. Chastanet (@allenmchastanet) March 1, 2021

Covishield is the Indian name of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

India, under its “vaccine maître” programme, has sent over 36 million doses of locally produced vaccines to over 25 countries.

Saint Lucia is an island country located in the West Indies in the eastern Caribbean Sea on the boundary with the Atlantic Ocean.