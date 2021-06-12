The session, titled ‘Building Back Stronger – Health’, focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics.

During the session, Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 and other guest countries during the recent wave of COVID infections in India.

He highlighted India’s ‘whole of society’ approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society.

He also explained India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management, and conveyed India’s willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

Prime Minister committed India’s support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance. He sought the G7’s support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on COVID related technologies.

Prime Minister Modi said that today’s meeting should send out a message of “One Earth One Health” for the whole world. Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Prime Minister emphasized the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard.

PM will participate in the final day of the G7 Summit tomorrow and will speak in two Sessions.