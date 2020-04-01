Top global leaders have finally acknowledged that if there is one person who can actually stand up and deliver results in the united fight against the COVID 19 pandemic then it is none other than India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the reports, the top leaders from across the spectrum want India to take charge of the task force to tackle the Coronavirus Pandemic as the country has emerged as the global leader in the war that has been waged against the virus as she has made gigantic efforts to not only attend wholeheartedly to the indigenous population but also the neighbours and every nation that has asked for her help in this hour of crisis.

According to the reports, the steps taken by PM Modi in a very short span of time to connect with other heads of states via video conferencing and getting all on the board is a testimony of his foresight and discretion.

On 15 March, PM Modi in a tweet had asked South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders to come together and try every possible means to combat and contain the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in South Asia which is home to a significant population of the planet.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy,” said PM Modi in a tweet adding, “South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.”

Prime Minister Modi during the SAARC meeting via video conference had proposed to create a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all member countries.

He set an example by making the first donation of 10 million dollars for this fund.

Later, he interacted with the G20 countries who agreed to keep their markets open and to ensure continued flow of vital medicines as well as other essential goods to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s worth noting that India will emerge as the fastest growing economy among the G20 countries even as Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has slashed India’s GDP growth forecast to 2.1 per cent from 6 per cent in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s growth at just 2.1 per cent may be a huge downgrade but given the projected recession in other regions like the US, Europe and Latin America, India will show the highest rate of GDP growth and will be only among three countries in G20 along with China and Indonesia, both at 1 per cent growth, to avoid a recession this year.

The EIU said in a report that COVID-19 is likely to send almost all G20 countries into a recession.