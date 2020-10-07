Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Russian President on the occasion of his birthday.

Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2020

Prime Minister recalled his long association and friendship with Putin and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation.