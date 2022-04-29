Prime Minister to address the inaugural session of Joint Conference of CMs & CJs of HCs tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural session of the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, tomorrow at 10 AM.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system.

The previous such conference was held in 2016. Since then, the government has taken various initiatives for improving infrastructure and integration of digital technology in court processes under eCourts Mission Mode Project.

This conference provides a platform for the Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts to confer on the agenda issues, to deliberate on the further steps required in making justice delivery system effective, efficient, accessible and responsive to the needs of the citizens as well as contributing to the ease of doing business for growth in investment and employment generation.

This is an effort of the Government towards Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas.