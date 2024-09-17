Prez Murmu to inaugurate Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav on Sept 28

Rashtrapati Nilayam in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North-East Region and the Ministry of Culture will host the first edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav from September 29 to October 6.

“The eight-day long celebration will showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of our North-Eastern states,” an official statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Visitors will get acquainted with the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of the North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

More than 300 artists and artisans from these states would be participating in the event.

People can visit the Mahotsav between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm from September 29 to October 6.

“Visitors can reserve their slot by visiting https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Entry to the Mahotsav is free of cost. On-the-spot booking facility will also be available for walk-in visitors at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad,” the statement added.