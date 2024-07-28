Prez Murmu appoints Governors in 9 States, L-G of Puducherry

Accepting the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Governors in nine States and a Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry.

According to a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, “The President of India has accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.”

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, has been Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the press communique said.

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given the additional charge of Governor of Manipur.

President Murmu has appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim.

Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan while former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana.

Former Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed Governor of Jharkhand while former Lok Sabha MP from Assam Ramen Deka has been made Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Former Karnataka Minister CH Vijayashankar has been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

The press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan further informed that C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand with Additional Charge of Telangana, appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices,” the press communique added.