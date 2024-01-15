Prez first visitor to Narendra Modi Gallery at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and became the first visitor to its Narendra Modi Gallery which will be opened to public from 16th January.

She posted on the X: “My visit to the Prime Ministers’ Sangrahalaya was a pleasant and illuminating experience. The galleries dedicated to the past Prime Ministers of India not only rekindled many memories but also offered new ways to engage with our past.”

She posted: “As the first visitor of the gallery devoted to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I was glad to see his contributions to the various spheres of nation-building coherently showcased in one place. The use of advanced technology makes the content all the more engaging.”

In his post on the X, the Prime Minister said: “Glad that Rashtrapati Ji visited the PM Sangrahalaya, which gives a glimpse of the life and work of all those who have had the honour to serve as India’s Prime Minister. I would also urge others, especially youngsters, to visit the Sangrahalaya.”

During her visit of nearly one-and-a-half hours, the President saw the Constitution Gallery in the old building. Mrs Murmu spent some time seeing its various sections such as Sushashan, Paryavaran, Vikas, Antarrashtriya Sadbhaava, Vigyanodaya, Sanskritik Dharohar, and Suraksha, Jan Bhagidari. She was particularly impressed by immersive and interactive displays.

She also visited the experiential zone Anubhuti. President expressed her appreciation for the Sangrahalaya by writing, ‘I am convinced that every Indian citizen who comes here and sees the various galleries of the Sangrahalaya will feel proud’ in the visitor book.

She also saw displays on Temples of Modern India and on the institutions built soon after Independence. She saw with interest Toshakahana, where gifts received by the Prime Ministers from India and abroad are on display. President also visited the private wing of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru where his bedroom and study are located.

In the new building of the Sangrahalaya, the President saw the Freedom and Unity Gallery, which shows films on Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, before proceeding to the galleries of various Prime Ministers.

She saw with interest the Badminton racket and charkha, and the passbook of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri. She also saw with deep interest the letters of Shri Jayaprakash Narayan and his jail diary. She saw the recreation of Pokharan 2 nuclear tests, the display on Golden Quadrilateral, and the Kargil War film. President also saw with deep interest the display on Indo-US Civil nuclear deal.

Members of the Prime Minister Museum & Library (PMML) Executive Council, including the Chairman Nripendra Misra and Vice Chairman A Surya Prakash, Dr Vinaya Sahasrabuddhe, Dr Swapan Dasgupta, Mr Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Director, PMML, Ms Ranjana Chopra, Ms Mugdha Sinha accompanied the President.

Inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 14th April, 2022, the Sangrahalaya has become an important destination for children, students, senior researchers and tourists both domestic and foreign. The Sangrahalaya has an average of 2000 visitors a day. Every visitor takes away the unique message of India’s journey in a parliamentary democracy along with its developmental success. The Sangrahalaya has received around 7.5 lakh visitors since the inauguration.