PresVu Eye Drops: DCGI approves groundbreaking eye drops for Presbyopia

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to Entod Pharmaceuticals’ innovative PresVu eye drops, marking a significant advancement in the treatment of presbyopia.

This new non-invasive solution offers a promising alternative to traditional reading glasses for those affected by age-related conditions.

What is PresVu Eye Drops?

PresVu is being hailed as India’s first eye drop specifically designed to address presbyopia, a common vision issue that forces millions to rely on reading glasses. It is being claimed that PresVu can improve the vision just in 15 minutes.

Additionally, the eye drops offer a lubricating effect by quickly adjusting to the pH levels of tears.

According to Entod Pharmaceuticals’ CEO, Nikkhil K Masurkar, the approval from DCGI represents a major milestone after years of dedicated research and development.

“This approval is not just a win for us, but a major leap forward in revolutionising eye care in India,” said Masurkar.

“PresVu is designed to improve the lives of millions, helping them see more clearly without the need for reading glasses,” he added.

Medical experts are also optimistic about the potential of PresVu as Presbyopia has, so far, been primarily managed with glasses, contact lenses, or surgery.

With PresVu, patients now have a non-invasive option that could improve their quality of life by making everyday tasks easier.