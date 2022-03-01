President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Arogya Vanam at President’s Estate

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated a newly developed Arogya Vanam – an ayurvedic garden in the President’s Estate in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spread over 6.6 acres, the Arogya Vanam has been developed in the shape of a human person sitting in Yoga Mudra. It consists of around 215 herbs and plants used for therapeutic purposes in Ayurveda.

Some of the other features of the Vanam are water fountains, Yoga platform, water channel, lotus pond and a view-point.

The Arogya Vanam was conceived to create awareness about Ayurvedic plants and their effects on the human body. The Vanam will be now open for public viewing, Rashtrapati Bhavan said.