President ‘presented a roadmap of progress and good governance’ in her Parliament address: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament “presented a roadmap of progress and good governance”.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Modi said, “It (President’s address) covered the strides India has been making and also the potential that lies ahead. Her address also mentioned some of the major challenges we have to collectively overcome to ensure a qualitative change in the lives of our citizens.”

During her first Parliament address, President Murmu attributed India’s economic growth to the reforms and decisions taken by the Centre in national interest despite several challenges, including the Covid pandemic and global conflicts.

President Murmu began her speech by congratulating the newly-elected MPs and expressing gratitude to the Election Commission of India for successfully conducting what she termed as “the biggest election in the world.”

In her address, President Murmu highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past decade, emphasising India’s transition to becoming the fifth-largest economy globally.

The President also noted the government’s efforts, including the allocation of Rs 3.20 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and record increases in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Kharif crops. She underscored India’s potential in organic farming and highlighted initiatives like International Millet Day and International Yoga Day, celebrated worldwide under India’s leadership.