President Murmu to address in Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow

On the first day of the 8th session of the assembly session beginning tomorrow, the President Draupadi Murmu will address MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly here at Vidhan Sabha at 11:00 am.

This is the first time the President’s address is being held in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, which will be a proud and historic moment for the State Legislative Assembly, the Speaker Dr C P Joshi said on Thursday.

On the occasion,the speaker will give a welcome address to the President in the presence of Governor Kalraj Mishra, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Advertisement

The President’s visit would be followed by the beginning of the regular session that is likely to be stormy as the BJP Legislative Party held its meeting chaired by the Leader of Opposition R S Rathore today.

“There would be a series of issues to be raised in the session. Deteriorating law and order situation, farmers’ loan and sale of their land, widespread corruption, and recovery of the 1 kg gold and cash in crores in the Yojna Bhawan, irregularities and disparities in relaxation in power, and false claims of the Gehlot government in the Mehangai Rahat Camp,” Rathore told The Statesman.

“The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that will sit after the beginning of regular session will decide the business to be taken up by the government, and number of days of sittings,” Mahendra Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Whip of the assembly, said.

It is learnt from the Ashok Gehlot government that at least five bills (mainly amendments) would be brought in the session. Following business on acts and bill include Mahatma Gandhi Minimum Guaranteed Income bill, Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, Marwar Medical University Bill, and Jobner Veterinary University.

As per the cabinet decision taken earlier this month, an amendment is also likely in the Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2022 to make punishment harsher.