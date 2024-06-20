President Murmu prays at Jagannath temple on her birthday

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Jagannath temple here on Thursday on her 66th birthday and prayed for the welfare of the people of the country.

After she visited the temple, she shared her experience in a post on X. She wrote, “Today, I visited the Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all countrymen and that our country continues to set new standards of progress.”

The President then visited Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities here and spent time with Divyang children and students and witnessed a cultural performance by them. She also visited the renovated Prosthesis and Orthosis Centre and interacted with the patients.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said, “The progress of a country or society can be measured by the sensitivity shown by the people of that country or society towards the divyangjan. That sensitivity and inclusivity have been integral parts of our culture and civilisation.”

The President further said that no physical condition can be a barrier to living a normal life when our efforts are inclusive of and sensitive to the needs of Divyanjan.

Noting that Divyangjan are scaling new heights in every field with their skills and talent, Murmu cited examples of sportspersons like Deepa Malik, Arunima Sinha, and Avani Lekhara and social workers like KS Rajanna.

She said all such people are examples of the fact that with dedication and determination, one can overcome every kind of physical limitation.

Noting that the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities has been working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities for the last several decades, Murmu appreciated all the people associated with the Institute for working towards the socio-economic empowerment of Divyangjan.

Meanwhile, the President inaugurated the MITTI cafe in the President’s Estate.

MITTI cafe is a movement towards an inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and contribute. The non-profit organisation is creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities and creating awareness about disability through cafes, community meals and skill development initiatives.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the President on her birthday and said her life journey gives hope to crores of people.

“Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalised are a strong guiding force. Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,” he wrote on X.