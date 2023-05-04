President launches addiction-free Odisha campaign

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched an “Addiction-Free Odisha” campaign organized by the Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra, Mayurbhanj in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that addiction is a disorder. It is a social, economic, physical and mental curse. Drug addiction causes tensions in family and society.

Therefore, there is a need to make people aware about the ill effects of drug abuse, she said. The President expressed confidence that when people understand bad effects of drug abuse, they would definitely try to quit it.

She said that addiction is the biggest enemy of society. Therefore, it is a noble deed to make people aware about it. She appreciated Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality. She wished success of the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign.

Earlier, the President reached Pahadpur village and paid her respect to Late Shri Shayam Charan Murmu. Subsequently, she laid the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre in the village and interacted with villagers.

The President is visiting Odisha (Rairangpur, Pahadpur and Baripada in Mayurbhanj district) from 4 to 6 May.