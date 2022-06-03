President Kovind to visit Uttar Pradesh from today

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh from June 3 to 6, 2022, the President’s Secretariat informed on Thursday.

On June 3, 2022, the President will visit his native village – Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat where he will address a public gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the occasion.

On June 4, 2022, the President will address the 90th year celebrations of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh at Kanpur.

On the same day, he will also grace the centenary celebrations of Gita Press at Gorakhpur.

Notably, Gita Press is the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious texts. It is located in Gorakhpur city in Uttar Pradesh. It was founded in 1923 by Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan for promoting the principles of Sanatana Dharma.

On June 5, 2022, the President will visit Maghar where he will pay his tributes to Sant Kabir Das and inaugurate the Santkabir Academy and Research Centre and Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

Notably, Sant Kabir Das was a 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint, whose writings influenced Hinduism’s Bhakti movement and his verses are found in Sikhism’s scripture Guru Granth Sahib, Satguru Granth Sahib of Saint Garib Das and Kabir Sagar.

On June 6, 2022, the President will address the special joint session of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal, the official statement read.

Recently on Monday, he visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan with his wife Savita Kovind and saw the distinctive displays there.

The ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ is a building constructed on the premises of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) that recognizes the contribution of all Prime Ministers. The building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on April 14.

The building begins with the gallery of India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and covers the history of all Prime Ministers with a gallery of Dr Manmohan Singh by the end.