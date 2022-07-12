President Of India Graces Yuva Sammelan Organized By ‘My Home India’

The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind graced and addressed Yuva Sammelan organized by ‘My Home India’ to inspire the youth to achieve the goals of ‘New India and Atmanirbhar Bharat’ at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

My Home India is a National NGO, which aims at bringing emotional integration between people from different parts of the country. The main motive of the initiative of the NGO is to build an ecosystem of nationhood among the promising youth of the country. Commemorating the celebration of 75 years of independence under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Yuva Sammelan will anchor through the people of India, the culture and achievements of our nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that youth are both the present and the future of any country. Their talent and ability play a special role in making a country proud. Therefore, it would be fair to say that today’s youth is the history creator of tomorrow.

The President said that we know India has the largest population of adolescents and youth in the world. This is called the ‘Demographic Dividend’ which is an opportunity for our country. We should take all necessary steps to take advantage of this opportunity. It should be our aim that our youth contribute to the maximum in the development and progress of the country. The future of our country depends on the enterprise and determination of the youth.

The President said that it is a matter of great pride for all of us that Indian youth have laid the foundation of many start-ups by their talent and hard work. Today’s youth is on the path of becoming a job creator rather than a job seeker. It is very important that the youth acquire some kind of skill and choose their career on the basis of that skill. Today’s era is of specialization. Only technology and expertise can take our youth to the top. “Indian youth have reached the highest level in every field with their education and enterprise. Indian youth have made significant achievements in all fields – medicine, technology and technology” he asserted.

Giving reference of Swami Vivekananda, the enlightened personality of the Indian Renaissance, he said that Swamiji had immense faith in the youth power of India. His words to the youth are as relevant today as they were a hundred years ago. He said to encourage the youth and quoted

“Arise, be fearless, be strong. Take all the responsibility on your shoulders, and know that you are the creator of your own destiny. All the strength and support you seek is within you“.

The President noted that as of 29 June 2022, 103 unicorns have been established in India, with a total valuation of approximately $336 billion. He said that today, 1 out of every 10 unicorns in the world are in India. He also noted that as of May 2022, 47 companies across the world have achieved decacorn status in which four are Indian start-ups and three of them are run by youth. Pointing to the increase in the number of unicorns in India even during the COVID-19, he said that this pandemic has caused great socio-economic suffering globally, but even during this time our young entrepreneurs have set a wonderful example of courage and talent.

The President said that the culture and civilization of our country is very ancient. And since ancient times, we have adopted the principle of unity in diversity. The land of India has always been adorning various civilizations and traditions. He was happy to note that ‘My Home India’ is spreading the spirit of national unity and integrity through its various initiatives. He said that the youth conference to make the young people aware about nationalism is a commendable effort. He appreciated ‘My Home India’ for instituting awards like ‘One India’ and ‘Karmayogi’. He noted that this NGO is also engaged in many social works.

President Kovind also hailed the activities of My Home India, especially the verticals like “Sapnon Se Apnon Tak” that helped thousands of victims of human trafficking to reunite with their families and the “Rashtravad Par Manthan” wherein a conscious effort to propagate right understanding about Nationalism is being made.

“My Home India”, the social organisation founded by Sunil Deodhar, aims to serve the nation through various social objectives such as helping the North East Indians across the nation, providing scholarships, reuniting lost children with their families, providing medical support to the poor etc

Noted psychiatrist and President of My Home India Dr Harish Shetty, noted lawyer and Delhi unit President BR Sachdeva, Working President Manoj Menon, general secretary Suhas Samant, Treasurer CV Deodhar and trustee Maryoda Paswet shared dais with Hon. President Kovind. Founder of My Home India and BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, who couldn’t attend the function, addressed the gathering though a video message.