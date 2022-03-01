Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / President inaugurates Arogya Vanam to publicise importance of Ayurvedic plants

President inaugurates Arogya Vanam to publicise importance of Ayurvedic plants

The concept of Arogya Vanam has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their effects on human organs

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 1, 2022 1:09 pm

President, Arogya

Photo: IANS

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated a newly developed Arogya Vanam at the President’s Estate in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The concept of Arogya Vanam has been conceived with the aim of publicising the importance of Ayurvedic plants and their effects on human organs

Spread in 6.6 acres, the Arogya Vanam has been developed in the shape of a human sitting in the Yoga Mudra. It consists of around 215 herbs and plants used for therapeutic purposes in Ayurveda.  Some of the other features of this Vanam are water fountains, Yoga platform, water channel, lotus pond and a view point.

This Vanam will be now open for public viewing.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Digital university will provide world-class quality education: President
India believes in security and growth for all: President
President inaugurates 150th birth anniversary of Goswami Prabhupad