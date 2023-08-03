President gives call to conserve culture and traditions

President Droupadi Murmu said here on Thursday that literature and art have conserved humanity and played a major role in connecting people.

The President said this after inaugurating a three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesh’ and Indian folk and tribal art and culture festival ‘Utkarsh’ at the Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday.

She stressed all must work concertedly to safeguard and conserve the Indian culture and traditions.

The President said ‘Unmesh’ means opening of the eyes as well as blossoming of flowers. More than 700 tribal communities live in India and they speak more than 700 languages. Everyone should work dedicatedly to preserve the Indian tribal culture, art and languages.

“Let us use the ability of literature to reveal our common destiny in strengthening our global community,” she said.

The Union Ministry of Culture’s Sangeet Natak Akademi, the Sahitya Akademi and the MP government’s Culture Department are organising the two events, which will last till 5 August.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson Sandhya Purecha presented a ‘Dokra’ artwork to the President during the inaugural ceremony.

More than 575 authors in 102 languages are expected to participate in over 75 events in this year’s Unmesh. Writers from 13 countries will be a part of the festival, according to the organizing officials.

This will be the second edition of Unmesh. The first event was held in Shimla in June 2022.

Over 800 artists from various states and union territories of India will showcase their talent through folk and tribal expressions during the Utkarsh event.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries were also present at the inaugural ceremony.