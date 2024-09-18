Logo

Logo

# India

President Droupadi Murmu pays 2-day visit to Indore

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav welcomed the President at the Indore airport.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | September 18, 2024 11:51 pm

President Droupadi Murmu pays 2-day visit to Indore

President Droupadi Murmu (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Advertisement

Related posts