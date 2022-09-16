President Droupadi Murmu expresses grief over Lucknow wall collapse incident

On Friday, President of India Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences on the death of nine people in the Lucknow wall collapse incident due to overnight rain.

Taking to a microblogging site, the President of India added, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of people in Lucknow due to wall collapse. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.”

लखनऊ में दीवार गिरने से लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार सुनकर मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। मैं, घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 16, 2022

Due to heavy rainfall in the area in the last 24 hours, Nine people have died and two others were injured after a wall collapsed in Lucknow.

All injured in the said accident were shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared their condition stable.

After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the dead.

जनपद लखनऊ में दीवार गिरने की दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं। घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ व दिवंगतों की आत्मा की शांति की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 16, 2022

UP CM added, “The loss of life in the accident of wall collapse in Lucknow district is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for proper treatment of the injured. Prabhu Shri Ram is praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and peace to the souls of the departed.”

He also instructed to give the relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the persons who died due to wall collapse and directed for proper treatment of the injured persons.

Joint Commissioner Piyush Mordia informed that the boundary wall of a hut in the Dilkusha area, where the labourers were residing, collapsed due to heavy overnight rains which resulted in the death of nine and injuries to two people.

Meanwhile, the city has been witnessing water logging problems in many parts due to heavy rainfall. Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspected waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashed the city.

The district administration has asked the people to contact Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, a tree falls etc.

The administration has also advised the people to drink boiled water and get bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centres.

The administration has directed all government hospitals, PHC and CHC to be on high alert.