President calls UP the fastest-growing state economy in the country

President Draupadi Murmu, while inaugurating the first ever Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, said that the achievement of economic growth by UP is commendable and the state is not only the fastest growing state economy in India but its contribution is important in fulfilling the country’s resolve of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy.

“For this, the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his entire team are commendable,” the President said.

The President, on the occasion of the inauguration of the five-day UP International Trade Show organized in Greater Noida on Thursday, congratulated all the participants of the trade show, and expressed happiness after seeing the exhibition organized here.

She said the effort to take the products of UP to the markets of the country and abroad through international trade shows is very commendable. Praising the Chief Minister of the state for this, she said that more than 2000 manufacturers are displaying their products in this trade show.

“From established industrial houses to new entrepreneurs and representatives of various embassies are present here, which will facilitate in taking the products here to the global market. Uttar Pradesh has made a special contribution to the economic development of the country in the last 6 years. The GDP of UP has increased from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 22 lakh crore in 2016-17. This achievement of economic growth is undoubtedly commendable,” she stressed.

The President said that in recent years, UP has taken new steps in the field of economic development and investment. As a result of simplifying investment, ease of doing business and accelerating infrastructure development, UP has today become the fastest growing economy in the country. India, which is today the fifth largest economy in the world, is determined to soon become the third largest economy in the world.

“Uttar Pradesh has an important contribution in fulfilling this national resolution. UP has resolved to take its economy to one trillion dollars. The UP government and its people are making important contributions towards India’s goal of becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy,” she said.

Draupadi Murmu said that a good ecosystem is being developed for MSMEs in UP. UP ranks first among all the states in the country with 96 lakh MSME units. Despite being a landlocked state, the state’s exports are continuously increasing.

“The state’s exports have increased from Rs 88,000 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,75,000 crore in 2022-23. This is the result of the hard work and ability of the entrepreneurs of the state. The entire world community is impressed by the success of the recent G-20 conference. Various G-20 summits were held in Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi and Greater Noida in UP. This trade show now organized in Greater Noida will also definitely be successful,” she said.

She said that the declaration adopted unanimously in the G-20 conference includes the goals of local value creation under Unlocking Trade for Growth and identifying the challenges faced by MSMEs and connecting MSMEs at the international level.

More than 400 buyers from different countries of the world are participating in this trade show.

The President expressed confidence that the UP International Trade Show will advance India’s national and international priorities in line with the goals of the G-20. The President described the performance of one district, one product of the state in the event as commendable. She also expressed happiness over the fact that along with products based on handicrafts, young entrepreneurs of the state, especially women entrepreneurs, are showcasing their products. She described the UP International Trade Show as a milestone in the development journey of the state.