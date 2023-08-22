Prayers, havans in UP for Chandrayaan-3 success

Uttar Pradesh, along with the rest of the country, is anxiously waiting for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday evening.

People are holding special prayers cutting across relgious lines for the success of the Chandrayan-3 mission.

On Tuesday, after Zuhr prayers at Jama Masjid located at Aishbagh Idgah in Lucknow, President of the Islamic Center of India and Imam of Idgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed, Farangi Mahali held a special prayer for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

A large number of people, including children, participated in the prayer.

Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “Children offered namaz at Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal Lucknow and prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3…They also study science here so they have a lot of curiosity regarding this. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the scientists and officials of ISRO. If the landing is successful tomorrow on the unexplored lunar south pole, India will be the first country to successfully do this..”

In Ayodhya, Divakaracharya Maharaj performed havan-pujan for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO chief.

Similar prayers were organised in Varanasi, Prayagraj and other parts of the state.