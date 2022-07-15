Pratap Pothen 69 years actor and filmmaker, is no longer with us

Pratap Pothen, a well-known Indian actor and director, was discovered dead in his Chennai apartment at the age of 69. In films like “Ayalum Njanum Thammil,” “22 Female Kottayam,” “Idukki Gold,” “Ezra,” “Uyare,” and “Bangalore Days,” he has played significant roles.

Gautham Karthik wrote on his Twitter Handle

Rest in peace, Prathap Pothen sir. You will be remembered forever for your incredible work in the film industry. #PrathapPothen pic.twitter.com/QsODpeQlgQ — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) July 15, 2022 Pendown by Gautami Tadimalla:

I’m deeply saddened at the passing of Shri Prathap Pothen. He was a dynamic & mercurial creator – actor, director, producer. Unforgettable working with #prathappothen in Chaitanya. My heart goes out to his daughter & loved ones. May his soul RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gautami Tadimalla (@gautamitads) July 15, 2022

She continues “Heartbroken at the tragic loss of Meena’s life partner. My tears and prayers are with her and their little one at this inconsolable time. May God give them strength in love and fortitude.”

Dr. C. Vijayabaskar, an MLA from Viralimalai, said on his Twitter.