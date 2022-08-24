Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter friend from Pune Pranay Pathole, who recently met him at Gigafactory Texas in person, referred to the tech billionaire as a “humble” and “down-to-earth” person.

After meeting Elon Musk, Pranay shared his feelings in a tweet. He said, “It was so great meeting you at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions.”

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

Talking to the AFP, the 23 year-old said, “He is super genuine. Like, way down-to-earth. He is humble.” He also wished to be interviewed by Elon Musk and get a job at Tesla on his own merit without any favor.

“I don’t think that he’s a troll. He is an unpredictable guy. To be very honest, I have no idea. I think he must be like, really intrigued by my questions,” he said.

Pathole has more than 1.8 lakh followers and has been Musk’s friend since 2018 on Twitter, and keeps discussing various topics from space to cars and more. He is a huge fan and admirer of Elon Musk. He keeps sharing tweets, videos and developments related to Musk and Tesla and SpaceX.