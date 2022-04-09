Powergrid’s J Mukherjee started playing Table-Tennis from the age of 8 years

J Mukherjee, who recently won a Bronze medal at the International Para TT Championship held in Egypt, has said that he started his sports journey of Table Tennis in his childhood from the age of 8.

Mukherjee is an employee of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID).Talking to The Statesman, Mukherjee said, “I am a person with disabilities since the age of 3 years.”

“I used to play table tennis with one hand only that is through left hand only,” he said.”Though I face many difficulties in playing with one hand, as Table Tennis is purely the game of coordination of eyes and hands, my determination and commitment to play made it possible. Also, I love to play table tennis,” he said.

Mukherjee said he has been representing POWERGRID since 1994 and have won more than 50 medals/laurels for POWERGRID and the entire power sector.

“This year also in March 2022, in the Power Sector tournament, I won the Gold medal in the Single, doubles, and team categories. Also, I was declared man of the tournament,” he said.