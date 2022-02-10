POWERGRID posts Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹3293 crore and Total Income ₹10724 crore for Q3FY22

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a ‘Maharatna’ Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India, has announced unaudited financial results for Q3FY22 and nine months ending 31st December 2021.

For nine months ending 31st December 2021, on standalone basis, company posted PAT and Total Income of ₹12773 crore and ₹31394 crore registering a YoY growth of 52% and 5% respectively. On consolidated basis, company posted PAT and Total Income of ₹12668 crore and ₹31630 crore registering a YoY growth of 49% and 5% respectively.

For Q3FY22, on standalone basis company has reported PAT of ₹3349 crore and Total Income of ₹10637 crore. On consolidated basis, company has reported PAT of ₹3293 crore and Total Income of ₹10724 crore.

POWERGRID’s Board of Directors has declared 2nd interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of ₹10/- each (@ 55% of the paid up equity share capital) for FY 2021-22. This is in addition to interim dividend ₹7.00 per equity share (including special dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share) for the FY 2021-22 paid in January 2022.

The Company incurred a Capital Expenditure of ₹3493 crore and capitalized assets worth ₹5238 crore (excluding FERV) on consolidated basis during Q3FY22. POWERGRID’s Gross Fixed Assets on consolidated basis stood at ₹260247 crore as on December 31, 2021.

During the quarter, 1,468 ckm transmission lines and 18,256 MVA transformation capacity has been added. The Inter-Regional (IR) power transfer capacity has been enhanced by 1500 MW, with the commissioning ±800 kV 1500 MW, Pole IV of HVDC Raigarh-Pugalur link. The IR capacity of National Grid stands at 1,12,250 MW at the end of Q3FY22.

All the elements of POWERGRID Khetri Transmission System Limited and POWERGRID Mithilanchal Transmission Limited, both TBCB subsidiaries, have been fully commissioned.

At the end of Q3FY22, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,72,190 ckm of transmission lines, 264 substations and 4,69,600 MVA of transformation capacity. POWERGRID maintained average transmission system availability of 99.82% during nine month FY22 compared to 99.80% in the corresponding period of the previous year.